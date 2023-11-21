MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the man they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Memphis last month.

Memphis Police responded to the crash at Kirby Parkway and 385 on October 26.

Police say officers saw an unoccupied green 2013 Ford Explorer was involved in the crash along with a silver 2009 Pontiac G5 and another vehicle.

The driver of the silver G5, later identified by family members as 53-year-old Sarah Hamer, was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A warrant has been issued for 37-year-old De Andrea Clark, charging him with vehicular homicide – reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, duty to give information and render aid, violation of financial responsibility, and driving with license suspended/revoked/cancelled.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.