MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly triple shooting in Parkway Village on Saturday.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Jaylon Rhodes after they said he illegally entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence. MPD said he went upstairs and shot one victim. Then, as he ran out of the apartment, he shot two more people.

Police initially responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of Sarabee Lane at the Shadowbrook Townhomes. Officers made the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene while the other two victims are being treated by local hospitals.