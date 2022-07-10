MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been named as the man responsible for shooting a Memphis police officer on duty Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. when police received a call about a stolen car. Officers said Minnis, who was armed, stole the car from his uncle and drove it to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill to another family member’s home.

Police went to the Hickory Hill location after receiving another call about Minnis firing a shot and making threats to the people inside the residence.

As officers tried to take Minnis into custody, police said he took a gun from his waistband and shot one of the officers. He was then disarmed and taken into custody.

Another officer applied aid to the injured officer until paramedics arrived. The injured officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the officer is now stable.

Minnis has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, employment of a firearm, theft of property and two counts of aggravated assault.