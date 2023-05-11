MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is in custody after hitting a police car with a stolen vehicle in South Memphis on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, around 12:27 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 Block of Goodloe Avenue.

When they arrived they found the car unoccupied in the area of South Parkway and Florida Street. The vehicle was reported stolen.

The male suspect then got in the stolen vehicle and hit a police car, attempting to escape, police said.

There were no reported injuries. This is still an ongoing investigation.