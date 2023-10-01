MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after allegedly aiding in a robbery and shooting a man at a gas station Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting occurred at a Marathon gas station in Whitehaven at 4145 Neely Road around 7 p.m.

According to reports, the victim was in line making a purchase when a man came up behind him took the handgun from his waistband, and then pointed the weapon at him. As the suspect was attempting to leave the business, a struggle began between the victim and the suspect.

Ziyon Jennings got out of a charcoal grey Chevy Cruz and allegedly fired several shots inside the business, where there were at least three other people inside.

Reports say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to Methodist South Hospital – in critical condition – by an unknown man. There were no other injuries reported.

The entire incident was caught on video surveillance.

Jennings and the suspect who committed the robbery got inside the gray Chevy Cruz and drove to Methodist South Hospital.

Reports say the suspects were parked in the Emergency Room parking bay and officers attempted to detain them, but Jennings attempted to drive off and allegedly had to be physically removed from the car and taken into custody.

A black holster was recovered from Jennings, who was also identified on video as the person who fired shots into the business, reports say.

Jennings is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and resisting official detention. His bond is set at $20,000, and he is set to appear in court on Oct. 2.