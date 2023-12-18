MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Gibson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot while serving a search warrant on Friday in Trenton, Tennessee.

On December 15, around 11:45 a.m., the incident started when deputies were conducting a probation check at a home in the 100 block of Eldad Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies say that after they arrived, they saw “illicit drugs” in the home, which prompted them to leave the house and secure a search warrant.

Once outside, two deputies say that they saw an outside building behind the home. While searching the building, deputies say they saw someone with a gun.

That is when the situation escalated, and shots were fired by the person with the gun and at least one deputy.

GCSO says Deputy Joshua Johnson, a seven-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, and the suspected shooter suffered gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Deputy Johnson received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The condition of the suspect is still unknown at this time.

TBI says this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Agents say they are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.