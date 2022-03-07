MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to steal from a fast-food restaurant in Raleigh last week.

Memphis Police responded to a burglary at the Popeye’s on Austin Peay Thursday morning.

The manager told police that suspect broke the glass out of the drive-thru window and crawled into the business around 1:37 a.m.

Police said the suspect pried open the registers, but there was no money in them. The suspect then left through the drive-thru window three minutes later.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with an M&M logo on it and gray pants.

Investigators say the suspect is responsible for several fast food burglaries in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-258-CASH.