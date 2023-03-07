MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is in custody for allegedly shooting at someone because they were dating the same woman.

On February 14, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in southwest Memphis. The victim told police he was walking down Mitchell Road when he saw Demarcus Milan firing a gun at him.

The victim was not struck by the gunfire. He claimed Milan shot at him because they were sharing the same girlfriend.

On February 21, the victim identified Milan in a six-person lineup. Milan faces Aggravated Assault, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment and other charges.