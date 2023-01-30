MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being run over by an SUV on Saturday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a man being struck by a car in Frayser. Once on the scene, officers found the victim underneath an SUV.

The Memphis Fire Department freed the victim’s body from under the SUV and took him to Regional One Hospital. The victim died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators learned that a man called “Big Man” was driving the vehicle. They went to his address, and a relative told them that his real name was Willie Fitzgerald.

On Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m., Fitzgerald returned to the scene and was taken into custody, reports say.

Fitzgerald told officers that he was sitting in his car in his driveway when the victim walked up wearing a mask and holding a bat. The victim allegedly bashed Fitzgerald’s front driver’s side window.

Fitzgerald said he got into a fight with the victim, and the victim took off running. He chased him in the car and struck him about ten houses down from where they were fighting, MPD says.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Monday.