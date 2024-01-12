MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge for firing shots at a group of men, “accidentally” striking and killing his cousin, Memphis Police say.

Tony Gaddy, 50, has been charged with Second Degree Murder, three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Cochese Avenue. Three men went to the area to confront Gaddy about a vehicle they believed he had stolen.

Gaddy told police that the men got into an argument, and he felt threatened for his life. He claimed one of the men had his hand in his pants as if he had a weapon.

Reports state that Gaddy fired his gun eight times, shooting one of the men in the left hand.

Moments later, he went into the house to get another handgun. His cousin, Lashun Falkner, came inside after him. Falkner had been shot in the head.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tony Gaddy

Gaddy stated he did not see Falkner because he was too focused on the other men.

Investigators watched video footage and saw that both shooting victims were standing next to each other when Gaddy began firing shots. Their backs were reportedly turned away from Gaddy.

Additionally, investigators did not find any evidence that the first victim had a weapon.

Tony Gaddy is expected to appear in court on Monday.