MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder after a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Kylond Kamon Jackson was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Jadaka Jimerson.

Police said the 2-year-old died after shots were fired into a home on 18th Street during a drive-by shooting in June. His mother was wounded in the gunfire.

Jackson is also facing additional charges including first-degree battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, and criminal conspiracy.

WREG previously reported that Johnny Warren, 18, and Jerome Patterson, 19, were also arrested and charged in July in connection to Jadaka’s death.