MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A wanted man has been charged for shooting and killing a man outside of a Northaven store last week.

21-year-old Cameron Westbrook was wanted for the shooting death of Andre Harwell outside of the Penny Pantry store in Northaven on Feb. 8.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Westbrook without incident Thursday.

He was charged with first-degree murder.