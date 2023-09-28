MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a man with metal pipes in Frayser last month.

On August 30, Memphis Police say they responded to an aggravated assault call on Overton Crossing Street at 12:20 a.m., where the victim stated he was attacked by Lawrence Blair and Marcus Pruitt earlier that night.

Police say the assault happened at Pruitt’s home on Trezevant Street, where he was hanging out and lifting weights with both men around 11:50 p.m.

The victim reportedly left his smoking vape at the house and did not realize it until after he left and went home. When he went back to the house, Pruitt and Blair opened the door, holding metal pipes in their hands.

Reports state that both men began to hit the victim several times in his head, neck, and lower parts of his body with the pipes.

After the assault, the victim reportedly went home and called the police. He was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police say the victim positively identified Pruitt and Blair in two separate six-person photo line-ups as the men responsible.

Blair is charged with aggravated assault and is set to appear in court on October 2.

There is currently no court date information on Pruitt.