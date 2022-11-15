MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound overnight Monday.

Curtis Hearns has been charged with aggravated assault and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On Sunday night, police arrived at a mobile home on Brooklyn Avenue and Airways to attempt a felony warrant pickup.

MPD shuts down Airways Blvd during standoff Nov. 14, 2022

When detectives knocked on the mobile home occupied by Hearns, police say he pointed a gun at officers and locked himself inside.

Officers negotiated with Hearns for over ten hours for him to drop his weapon and exit the RV.

During the standoff, police shut down the north and southbound lanes of traffic between Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue.

After 10 hours, Hearns surrendered to police at 7:19 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.