MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in Southwest Memphis Monday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on Manson Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday. A woman told officers Nakial Betts shot her boyfriend, Charles Mitchell, during an argument, loaded him into his truck, and fled the scene.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers found the deceased victim lying on the side of Melwood Road with a gunshot wound.

Betts was found on Airways Boulevard and taken into custody. Investigators said Betts confessed to shooting Mitchell during a fight and dropping his body off on the side of the road.

Betts is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.