MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a shooting killed two men and injured two others in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say the suspect was charged with second-degree murder. They have not released any further information on the suspect’s identity.

Police say shortly after 9:40 a.m., officers found the four men suffering from gunshot wounds at West Essex and Arkansas Street.

Two of them died at the scene. The other two men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical and non-critical conditions.

Family members identified one of the deceased victims as 22-year-old Cory Blocker. They said he was the father of a little girl and was expecting another child.

Family members identified one of the victims as Cory Blocker (photo courtesy family)

Police have not provided a motive for the shooting.