MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun.

The incident happened Monday night in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive.

During the investigation, agents developed information that the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was attempting to talk to Gibson when they were injured.

Gibson struck the deputy with his front bumper, causing him to be carried away by the hood of the vehicle. The injured deputy and another deputy fired at the vehicle, striking Gibson II.

Gibson is still in the hospital due to his injuries. He will be booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond once he is discharged.

The deputy who was run over was released from the hospital.