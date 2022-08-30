MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An attempted traffic stop turned into chaos as two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy vehicles were damaged by a suspect attempting to escape.

Shelby County deputies said they spotted a stolen Kia in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Hickory Hill right around the lunch hour Monday afternoon.

Detectives said 19-year-old Saleem Wilkins along with two other men were inside the car.

When a deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver of the stolen Kia took off through the lot but not before scratching one sheriff’s cruiser and colliding with a second one.

From there, it became a chase. The three men inside the car bailed out and took off running.

Deputies were able to catch up to Wilkins and detain him.

They said they found marijuana, a gun, and a mechanic glove inside a backpack he had been carrying. Deputies on the scene believe the glove to be a burglary tool as it was located during the recovery of a stolen car.

Records show Wilkins was wanted in a carjacking case from a week ago. He has been arrested in robbery cases in the past but charges appear to have been dropped.

We also stopped by his listed address to see if someone could speak to us about him but no one came to the door.

There is no word on the other two men wanted in this case.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH