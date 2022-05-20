MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Covington Police Department is looking for a man who is responsible for 12 vehicle burglaries in over 2 hours.

Police said officers responded to 12 vehicle break-ins at the Links Subdivision between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 15.

Surveillance video shows the lone man moving from vehicle to vehicle throughout the neighborhood, checking for unlocked vehicles.

Investigators said the suspect got away with two handguns, $22, and assorted small items before running towards the Covington Memorial Cemetery.

According to Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, investigators determined the suspect parked his car at the cemetery and walked to the subdivision. A vehicle description has not been determined at this time.

If you have any information, contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (901)-475-1261. Tips can also be sent to the Covington Police Department’s Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.