MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges almost three years after he was accused of shooting a man to death in front of a store.

Deadrick Campbell, 26, is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a December 2020 fatal shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened outside of a small grocery store on Pendleton Street near Ketchum Road on December 18, 2020. According to court documents, the victim was shot while standing near the front of a red sedan in the parking lot.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the suspect approaching the victim and saying something to him. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Court documents say two witnesses identified Campbell as the shooter. A warrant for Campbell’s arrest was issued on March 10, 2021. Campbell was taken into custody Thursday.

Court records also show that Campbell is a suspect in a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed.

That shooting happened on January 13, 2021, at the Fill N’ Save on Winchester Road near Hermitage Drive.

Court documents state that a man was backing into a parking spot when he saw a man firing shots at him from the passenger side of a small black SUV. The man was reportedly shot in the left shoulder and was later diagnosed as being paralyzed from the chest down.

According to court documents, the victim said he did not know the person who shot him. The shooting was reportedly caught on surveillance footage.

Court records state that Memphis Police received a CrimeStoppers tip identifying Campbell as the shooter on January 19. At the end of January, the victim was able to positively identify Campbell from a photo line-up.

Campbell is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony in the January 2021 shooting.