MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is accused of pistol-whipping and robbing one man and attempting to rob another at an ATM in Whitehaven.

Omarion Brewer is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.

Paulinofederio Castillo said he was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 1600 block of Winchester at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man came up behind him, hit him twice in the head with a gun, and took $600. Brewer needed several stitches for the gash above his eye.

Robbery victim Castillo

“They came up behind me and put a gun in my back, and when they started checking my pockets, I wasn’t going to give them my money, and after that, they proceeded to hit me on my eyebrow and took off with my money,” said Castillo.

Police said Brewer tried to rob another man at the Bank of America ATM, but the victim got away and attempted to follow the suspect.

ATM on Winchester, where a robber targeted two customers

The victim told police the suspect got into a new silver Honda Civic with three other individuals.

The second victim also told investigators he recognized the suspect from his old neighborhood and sent them a picture of the suspect. Police said the victim was able to pick Brewer out of a photo lineup.

Brewer is also charged with being a felon possessing a dangerous weapon and being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.