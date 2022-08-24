MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a woman in the Edge District earlier this week

Robert Guyse is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Tiffany Hunt.

When officers arrived on the scene on the 600 block of Madison, they found hunt lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

Witnesses told police they often would see Guyse at the woman’s apartment, and Monday they heard several popping sounds before seeing him running from the building.

Below the apartment building is popular restaurant and club Evelyn & Olive. Damion Hype, one of the business owners, arrived to see the crime scene tape blocking off the business.

Guyse was captured and booked into 201 Poplar.