MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at a Lil Baby concert at FedExForum earlier this month has been arrested, police say.

During the investigation, Memphis Police say that 22-year-old Kevin Young, also known as “Kato2tymes,” was developed as the shooting suspect on September 7.

Officers say Young was found Wednesday in the 2000 Block of Duncanshire Road in Cordova, where they found eight guns, two gun magazines, ammunition, and marijuana.

Young is charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon, Felony weapon charges, Felony possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $150,000.

Kevin Young

Court records show Young was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on the reckless endangerment and weapons charge, and a warrant was issued the next day.

Police say that Young is a known and well-documented gang member associated with the Rich and Ruthless Gang.

MPD also says Young was previously arrested in 2017 for First Degree Murder and again in 2019 for Aggravated Assault. Court records show Young posted bond in the murder case in 2018, but multiple court report dates had been reset, as recently as Sept. 18 of this year.

Truquez Boyd, 25, and Kylon Cown, 23, were also at the home during that time but were not charged with a crime related to the shooting.

One person was injured and Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed off the stage when shots rang out during the first 30 minutes of the concert in Memphis on Sept. 7.

Police said the FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons, including guns and knives, which are all prohibited.

