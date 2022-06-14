MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot and killed a man at a Whitehaven motel last week.

On June 7, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Memory Lane Motel on Elvis Presley just before midnight.

The victim, later identified as Alverto Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a witness identified Anthony Turner, 24, in a photo lineup as the man responsible for the killing.

Detectives said Austin and Turner were involved in an argument before the shooting. The witness told officers at during the altercation Austin yelled, ‘I’m not gonna shoot you, just let me go.’

On Tuesday, police said they located Turner at the Summit Park Apartments in Whitehaven after he sideswiped a security car. Police say Turner was driving a stolen Infiniti G37.

Turner was charged with second-degree murder and theft of property.