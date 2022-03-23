MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have announced the arrest of a man in a shooting at a Dumas, Arkansas car show that killed one person and injured 27 on Saturday.



Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville was been arrested Wednesday morning after he was released from a Dumas hospital.

He’s been charged with battery, first-degree and aggravated assault, according to a press release from Arkansas State Police.



Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.



State Police said this is still an active investigation and no further information regarding the arrest is available.