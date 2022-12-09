MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in police custody, more than a year after a deadly shooting that struck down a father as he carried his son to a Memphis mall.

Jayson Hill, 21, was shot dead outside Oak Court Mall in East Memphis on Nov. 21, 2021.

Hill was holding his 9-month-old son, Jaylen Barnes, at the time. The child was also struck in the shooting and was treated at Le Bonheur.

Quante Webb has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder for Hill’s death and attempted murder in the case of his son, according to a grand jury indictment returned Nov. 3.

Webb is also charged with employing a firearm during a felony and aggravated child abuse. Jail records show he was arrested Friday and is in custody on $1.3 million bond.

Family members said at the time they didn’t know why anyone would shoot Hill. They said he was going to the mall to do some Christmas shopping.