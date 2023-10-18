MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after Memphis Police say he shot a truck driver who then drove to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for help.

Police reports indicate the shooting began with a road rage incident miles away.

According to reports, on October 5, the victim, who was delivering meals for the YMCA, was at American Deli on Lamar when a BMW cut him off. He yelled at the driver, later identified as Cameron Jackson, and told him to get off his phone.

Jackson allegedly went to the the passenger side of the victim’s truck and fired two shots, hitting the driver.

The victim drove his YMCA box truck through an open gate at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to receive treatment, and was stopped by security.

Reports do not indicate why he chose the children’s hospital instead of several nearby hospitals. He was later taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Cameron Jackson is charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm with Intention to Commit a Felony. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.