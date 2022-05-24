MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man in Parkway Village on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mendenhall around 3 a.m. where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told officers he was driving on Mendenhall when he saw a black SUV drive off the road and hit a tree. As he went over to help, police said the witness observed two men inside the car and called 911.

Police said that’s when shots were fired.

According to the crime report, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Marquain Lackland, got out of the crashed vehicle with a gun in his hand after the shots were fired and fled in the witness’s car.

Police stated the victim had previously filed a domestic violence report against Lackland on Friday.

The witness was able to identify Lackland in a 6-person lineup.

Lackland is being charged with first-degree murder.