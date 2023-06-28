MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was arrested after a barricade situation at a motel in Lakeland Wednesday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says around 11 a.m., deputies attempted to execute a felony warrant to a suspect who was possibly armed and barricaded inside one of the rooms at the Relax Inn on Canada Road and I-40.

Negotiators and SWAT were also at the scene.

The suspect surrendered after 2 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspect or said what the warrant was for.