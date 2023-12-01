MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting a 9-year-old girl in Midtown earlier this week.

Memphis Police say 28-year-old Calbert Shaw-Reed has been charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The young girl was shot on Tuesday, November 28, near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North.

According to police, the girl was riding in a car with her mother and two other children when her mother’s boyfriend fired shots at them.

The girl went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say a warrant for Shaw-Reed was issued soon after.

Police say the MPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office fugitive teams found Shaw-Reed on North Waldron Boulevard Friday morning. Crews also reportedly found a weapon.