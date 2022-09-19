MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Authorities have detained a suspect who was armed with a knife and a machete at a McDonald’s on Hacks Cross Road Monday evening.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said a victim was struck with one of the objects by the suspect around 6:20 p.m.

SCSO said deputies and an MPD Crisis Intervention officer detained the armed suspect.

A video from the sheriff’s office shows deputies and Memphis police on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what led up to the events but said the incident remains under investigation.

