MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of purposely hitting a pedestrian with his car.

According to county deputies, on July 11, the victim was running westbound on the sidewalk on Highway 64 near Auto Zone Auto Parts when a man in a red Mitsubishi Gallant, later identified as Ladarrius Carruthers, was driving eastbound.

Reports say that Carruthers crossed over the white lines, coming extremely close to the victim running before hitting his brakes.

Carruthers did a U-turn and started cursing and yelling at the victim, who then walked onto a shopping center parking lot, fearing for his safety.

The suspect did another U-turn, turning into the parking lot before yelling a racial slur at the victim and hitting him with his car, reports state.

The victim was then thrown onto the car’s hood and windshield, leaving him with a severe cut on the left side of his head, according to reports. The suspect left the scene without helping the victim.

On July 15, investigators say the victim came to the Appling Farms Police Station, gave a statement, and positively identified Carruthers in a six-person lineup as the man responsible for hitting him with his car.

Carruthers is charged with Criminal Attempt-Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.