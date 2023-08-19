MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly stole an 81-year-old man’s wallet at a Kroger in Cordova in early August.

Memphis Police responded to a theft and fraud at Kroger at 1675 North Germantown Parkway at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers were advised that the 81-year-old victim dropped his wallet as he was walking to his vehicle. The suspect allegedly picked up the wallet and continued to walk behind the man, MPD says.

Reports say that the suspect got into a red Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

The victim advised police that his credit cards showed several charges after the theft.

Photos provided by Memphis Police show the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Photos courtesy of Memphis Police Department

According to police, no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.