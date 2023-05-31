MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is being accused of hitting a woman with her car after they had an argument over gas money.

According to officials, on May 27 around 3:15 a.m., the victim told police that the suspect Latrice Horton got angry with her after she gave her $5 to give her a ride home.

Reports say the victim then got out of the car because Horton was being argumentative. When the victim got out of the car and leaned inside to get her purse, Horton put the car in reverse and backed into her.

After the passenger side door ran the victim over and knocked her to the ground, Horton drove off, reports say.

The victim suffered from a dislocated shoulder and broken collar bone. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

On May 29, the victim gave a statment to officers regarding the incident while at the hospital and was able to identify Horton is a six-person photo photo lineup.

Horton was charged with Aggravated Assault.