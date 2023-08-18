MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly sideswiping a woman’s car, following her home and threatening her and her son.

On July 31, Memphis Police responded to a disturbance at 584 South Greer Street around 3 p.m.

According to reports, the victim and her son were driving down Greer Street when a white 2015 Volkswagen Jetta improperly sped passed them on the left into oncoming traffic and sideswiped their truck.

The female victim stated that when she pulled into the driveway of her East Buntyn home, she noticed that the Volkswagen Jetta had followed her.

Reports say that she remained in her truck while her son got out to take pictures of the suspect and his car tags.

While the suspect was still in his car, he did a figure-eight in the middle of the street, drove past the victim, and slapped him in his face.

Officers say that the suspect did another figure-eight, pointing a gun at him and saying, “I’ll aerate you.”

Officers say the suspect then yelled at both of the victims stating that he is coming back to “shoot up their house” later that night.

The suspect was identified as Justin Howard. Police say he is the registered owner of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta and the same person in the photograph that the male victim captured of the driver at the time of the incident.

Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.