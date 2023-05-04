MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being accused of bringing a loaded gun to work at the Nike warehouse in Southeast Memphis.

On April 30 around 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a Weapon Law Violation/Misdemeanor at Nike on Shelby Drive when they were told a weapon had been scanned through an employee’s backpack, which is prohibited.

The security manager was able to identify the suspect Mary Bayman through cameras in the facility as the person responsible for bringing in the weapon, reports say.

Officers say they assisted the security manager in locating Bayman and found her in the processing area at the back of the building. Security checked her backpack, finding a loaded Taurus G2 9-millimeter gun.

Security took Bayman into custody while officers ran the weapon, which came back negative, according to reports. Officers then placed Bayman into custody for a prohibited weapon and took her to Jail East.

Bayman is charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.