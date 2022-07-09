MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting official detention after he confessed to hitting a police officer with a vehicle.

Officers responded to a Family Dollar store in the 2700 block of Perkins Road on Friday after being advised that a man was possibly stealing.

Court documents state Davanta Wilson fled the scene as officers tried to make contact with him. Wilson, 25, also disregarded officer commands to stop the vehicle he was driving, according to police.

As one officer tried to move out of the way, police said Wilson struck him with his vehicle. The officer was hit on the left side of his body.

Police said Wilson also hit three other unoccupied vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Officers later found the vehicle at the Classic Inn motel. Wilson was also found in the motel’s hallway and was taken into custody.

Wilson later admitted to officers that he struck the officer. He is expected to appear in court on July 11.