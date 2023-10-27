MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting at a man who refused to give him a ride in Hickory Hill.

Haywood Carpenter, 44, is also charged with employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is currently being held on a $125,000 bond.

Haywood Carpenter

According to Memphis Police, on October 21 at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call on Pine Top Circle where the victim stated he was shot at several times by a man named “Wood”, later identified as Haywood Carpenter.

Police say that Wood was acting strange and he asked the victim for a ride to the store, but he told him no.

That is when the suspect reportedly became angry and started to fight the victim before taking off in his car. Police say that the victim followed Carpenter and got his car back.

Shortly afterward, Carpenter returned riding in the back passenger seat of a silver SUV, and opened fire on the victim.

Officers say they found several shell casings in the intersection of Pine Top Circle and Winter Park Drive.

On October 23, investigators say they were able to get video footage in the area of the incident which showed the silver SUV drive by. A man was also seen sticking his hand out with a weapon in his hand.

The victim was able to give a statement of the incident and positively identified Carpenter in a photo lineup as the person in the vehicle shooting at him, investigators say.

Carpenter’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 13.

In 2004, Carpenter was also convicted as a felon and sentenced to 70 days for aggravated robbery, according to reports.