MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother and her grandchildren were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while walking by their home in Berclair.

According to officials, on May 4, the victim said she was near her home walking with her 8-year-old and 3-year-old grandchildren when she was approached by a black vehicle on Berclair Road.

Reports say a male wearing a mask got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victims before taking the grandmother’s purse and her 8-year-old granddaughter’s cell phone.

The victim said a black female, later identified as Alexa Miller, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle looking around with the windows down, reports say.

The male suspect got back in the car and they drove away.

After further investigation, reports say Miller was developed as the suspected driver during the robbery and the victim was able to positively identify Miller in a photo lineup.

Miller is charged with Aggravated Robbery and appeared in court on Wednesday.