MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say ran over a Collierville officer Saturday, leaving the officer in critical condition and prompting a state Blue Alert, had been wanted for allegedly shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s apartment earlier that morning.

Keith Houston is accused of hitting the officer with his white Corvette as he fled the Fairfield Inn at Houston Levee and Highway 385. He was captured a few hours later by Shelby County authorities.

A court affidavit reveals more detail about the crime Houston was accused of committing that led police to go looking for him.

County deputies had been looking for Houston after they responded to an aggravated assault call in the Windyke area just after 2 a.m. A woman told deputies that Houston, her ex-boyfriend, told her he was going to kill her and “Shoot the house up.”

Deputies say his ex-girlfriend and several other people were inside a house when they began hearing gunshots outside. When the victim then heard someone trying to get inside through the front door, she pulled out her own gun and fired two rounds through the glass.

A person who was parked outside told officers that he saw Houston drive up in a white Corvette and begin shooting out the passenger-side window at the house. Deputies found a bullet hole in a garage and one shell casing.

The affidavit does not mention the pursuit or the incident that injured the officer in Collierville, but states that Houston was captured at a residence on Alta Vista. A firearm was found inside.

Houston, 32, is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, stalking and domestic assault.