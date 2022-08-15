MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been arrested after showing up at a local hospital and admitting his involvement in a deadly Whitehaven shooting.

Police say 19-year-old Tyler Rideout was being treated at Methodist South after being shot when he told investigators that he was responsible for a shooting that left one person dead earlier that day.

The incident happened at the Express Gas Station in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When police responded to the scene, they found a man laying on the ground in front of the store suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Detectives also found several bullets inside the store. A witness told officers he saw two men walk up to the victim and shoot him several times and run away.

A short time later, officers were told that Rideout was brought to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

A man claiming to be Rideout’s brother says he brought him there after his brother called him telling him he had been shot. Police say the second suspect accidentally struck Rideout during the shooting at the gas station.

Rideout was treated for his injury and then taken into custody where he was charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

At the moment, Rideout is the only suspect that has been arrested.

Witness accounts and security video shows another man with Rideout during the crime.

If you know have any information, you’re encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.