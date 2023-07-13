MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have charged a man in a police chase through Parkway Village on Wednesday that ended with a crash that killed two and injured three others.

Rodney Wooten, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, reckless endangerment, evading on foot, carjacking, possession of a firearm during a felony and aggravated burglary.

Memphis Police say around 12:30 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle make a u-turn in front of him and speed away on Cottonwood Road. The officer discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen and had been used in several robberies.

As the officer approached the intersection of Perkins and Cottonwood, the driver of the stolen car crashed into three vehicles at Perkins and American Way.

One person, Wooten, got out of the stolen car and ran. Another person inside the car was killed in the crash, while a third later died at a hospital, police said.

Wooten allegedly carjacked another person near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase as he ran from police. When he got in the carjacked vehicle, police say he rammed a police squad car and continued the chase.

Officers followed him as he struck two more vehicles, at I-240 and Norris and at Millbranch and Shelby Drive. He got out of the vehicle and ran into the Mill Creek Apartments.

Police said he was captured and taken to a hospital with critical injuries from the crash.

Three other people involved in the initial crash were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not critical.

No bond has been set.