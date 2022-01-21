HERNANDO, Miss.– A survey sent to a group of 6th graders at Hernando Middle School asking about sexuality is causing a stir on social media.

A social media post shared as a warning to other parents said 6th graders were asked about their home life in an online survey, with one question asking about preference with the choices heterosexual or straight, gay or lesbian, bisexual or not sure.

DeSoto County Schools said officials and administrators share community concerns. In a statement to WREG, the district said in part “The federal government sends surveys every year that students are expected to complete,” and “School officials were unable to see the online survey in advance.”

The district said the survey will no longer be administered which is a decision some say may have its own consequences.

“They gone get it somewhere. If somebody don’t talk to them at the school, the streets gone get them and make it a lot worse. The parents and the teachers need to be teaching our young kids better,” said Hernando resident Friendly Wooten.

WREG reached out to the U.S. Department of Education to learn more about the survey and they didn’t have any information to provide and said it could have come from any federal agency.