MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for Tennessee First Lady’s ‘Kids Serve Summer Challenge.’ Any kid who completes the challenge will be invited to the governor’s mansion in Nashville for a carnival.
To fulfill the challenge requirements, participants must complete one activity in two of the eight service categories and meet a two-hour service minimum.
This is open to kids going into kindergarten up to sixth grade. Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will host the carnival on September 16th.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
For more details about the challenge, click here.