MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for Tennessee First Lady’s ‘Kids Serve Summer Challenge.’ Any kid who completes the challenge will be invited to the governor’s mansion in Nashville for a carnival.

To fulfill the challenge requirements, participants must complete one activity in two of the eight service categories and meet a two-hour service minimum.

This is open to kids going into kindergarten up to sixth grade. Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will host the carnival on September 16th.

For more details about the challenge, click here.