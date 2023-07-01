MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With just a little over 4,000 customers still suffering without power, one area hit hard by those power outages is northaven in north Shelby County.

Saturday marks six days since storms took out power to 122,000 MLGW customers. Many in Northaven were bracing for yet another night in the unbearably hot conditions.

Not only is the temperature rising, but so is the amount of frustration being felt by residents having to adapt to a new reality of not having no power or no hot water.

MLGW says that as a result of several trees and poles being down along with damage to the underground faults. While the work continues, residents say they just want their life to return to normalcy.

“We feel every degree,” resident Lawanda Hobson said. “I mean, I can’t do any housework, I can’t cut my grass, I haven’t been able to wash clothes, dishes, we’re taking cold showers. It is terrible.”

In a statement released Saturday, MLGW acknowledged customers’ frustration and said that they’re working to resolve the issue.

According to MLGW’s outage map, most folks in Northaven should expect to have their power back on by 10 p.m. Saturday.