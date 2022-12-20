Planes belonging to Southwest Airlines, right, and Delta Air Lines, left, are parked at gates Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016 (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The arctic blast that’s expected to bring temperatures into the single digits this week may put a delay on Christmas travel plans.

The Memphis International Airport is expecting 129,000 travelers to pass through checkpoints this Christmas season.

The peak days for travel are this Thursday and Friday.

And, those same days WREG’s Weather Experts anticipate temperatures will plummet to the single digits.

There’s also the possibility a wintry mix could hit certain areas.

“At this point, we haven’t seen many effects from the weather but that could change,” the airport’s communications director, Glen Thomas, said.

Various parts of the nation are expecting blizzard conditions and dangerously low temperatures which could mean dangerous travel conditions on the roads and in the skies.

“In some cities, if they get a lot of precipitation, those airports may be affected. Schedules could be affected,” Thomas said.

But, Glen Thomas says Memphis International Airport is ready to take on the arctic blast.

“We’ll be ready to activate the consolidate the deicing facility where the airlines will perform their de-icing operations, and also if there’s any precipitation to address that with our airfield maintenance crews,” Thomas said.

Thomas says maintenance crews will also be on standby to deploy snow and ice removal equipment if necessary.

The airport is also prepared to open its overflow parking lot where a shuttle will be available to transport passengers.

He says travelers should frequently check with their airline since schedules are likely to change due to the weather.

Most importantly, Thomas stresses the importance of arriving at the airport at least two hours early to avoid the crowds and ensure safe arrival at the airport.

“If we do get ice, give yourself some extra time to get to the airport because of the road conditions,” Thomas said.

The airport says additional high-traffic days include December 26, 29, and 30 and January 2.