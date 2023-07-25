MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The clay layer that protects Memphis’ underground water supply is looking more like “swiss cheese,” with dozens of holes detected, researchers say.

That’s according to a five-year study of the aquifer by the Center for Applied Earth Sciences & Engineering Research at the University of Memphis.

The study has shown an additional 23 suspected breaches, for a total of six known and 36 suspected breaches.

CAESER’s director, Dr. Brian Waldron, said the water is safe for now, though research is showing that the clay layer is not as complete as previously thought.

CAESAR was awarded a contract to study the Memphis aquifer after Memphis Light Gas & Water became concerned about the protective clay layer in 2018. The aquifer provides water to more than 1 million people in Shelby County and beyond.

The complete results of that study will be released Aug. 1. You can find more information about this and other findings from the research will be available on CAESER’s website at caeser.memphis.edu.

There also will be a public forum at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 to present research findings and answer questions from the public.