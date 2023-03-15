MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How much is your six-figure salary really worth? A new study says a hundred grand is worth more in Memphis than in any other major U.S. city.

Smartasset studied how far $100,000 goes in the country’s largest cities by adjusting after-tax income for the cost of living in those cities.

In Memphis, according to the study, $100,000 is worth $86,444 in take-home pay — more than any other city on the list. Much of that is thanks to the city’s low cost of living, which the study notes is 14% below the national average.

“The city may be known as the ‘Home of the Blues,’ but Memphis’ low cost of living surely won’t make you sing them,” Smartasset says.

Of the top 10 cities on the list, seven are in Texas, one in Oklahoma and No. 10 is St. Louis.

At the bottom, unsurprisingly, is New York City, where making $100,000 equates to $35,791 in take-home pay, the study says.

See the results on Smartasset’s site here.