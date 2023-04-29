MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Students at Overton High School performed in a school play that talked about the impact of gun violence.

A group of students came together to participate in a play called 26 Pebbles which referenced the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012 that left 26 people dead, including 20 children.

Jonathan Mccarter, the director of the production says this is an important subject matter and it’s time to start having these conversations.

“On the day we’re doing two about a mass shooting, on the day we’re trying to advocate local change, we’ve got another mass shooting in our region,” Mccarter said. “So, it is time to take this conversation to the next level.”

Following the performance, there was a town hall discussion which included Memphis Police and Carolina Calvo of Students Demand Action.

“We should be worrying about what we were learning not about what we should do if the school shooter comes in,” Calvo said.

Calvo is also a high school student and says she worries about her safety in the classroom, following recent shootings across the country.

“It’s just something that’s always in the back of your mind like where would we go,” Calvo said. “What’s gonna happen if there’s a school shooter? We always go through these lockdown procedures and it’s just something that students really should not have to go through.”

Recently, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a plan to call a special session addressing public safety. He told WREG that the session could start sometime in July.