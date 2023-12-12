MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Greater Memphis on a Mission series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that is helping students succeed.

UCAN, which stands for You Can Achieve Now, is a nonprofit organization empowering middle and high school students through mentoring, workforce readiness and bullying prevention.

Every week, UCAN of Memphis meets inside Westside Middle School.

Leshaundra Robinson is the co-founder. “We’re talking about building self-esteem, we’re talking about healthy living, eating habits, financial literacy– anything that is going to get them to become a better citizen in the community.”

As part of their workforce readiness program, students learn how to dress properly for interviews, build resumes and more.

“We want them to learn what a bank account is,” said Robinson. “[What] a savings account is. What a credit card and a debit card is. You’d be amazed some students don’t even know the difference between the two.”

The bullying awareness portion of their program is personal for Robinson, whose brother was bullied in middle and high school and took his own life in adulthood.

“Actually telling the story, then helping other people. It was hard but it was also rewarding,” said Robinson.

Maudria Young was in fifth grade when she first joined UCAN of Memphis. Now in eighth grade, she applies the tools she has learned when it comes to being bullied.

“I take a couple steps back, breathe, walk away from the situation, and let an adult handle it instead of me handling it,” said Young.

She also credits journaling, something she learned through their weekly workshops, to help track her progress. “Look back and be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what I went through and I’m improving now. I’m doing better in life.'”

That is why Brown Missionary Baptist Church donated $1,000 to UCAN of Memphis because when you give students insight on how to be a better citizen, you build a much stronger community. One student at a time.

For more information on UCAN Memphis, click here.